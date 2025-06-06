World Environmental Day: Plastic waste has become silent invader of homes food chain — Olawepo-Hashim

Plastic waste has become a silent but dangerous invader of our homes, oceans, and even our food chain. This is the submission of Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim on this year’s environmental day.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, the former presidential candidate affirmed that the theme of this year’s event, “Plastic Pollution and What We Can Do to Tackle It”, reminded Nigerians of “our shared responsibility to protect the planet that sustains us all.”

He added that the theme is a powerful call to action for individuals, communities, businesses, and governments to confront one of the most urgent environmental crises of our time.

According to him, “Plastic waste has become a silent invader in our homes, rivers, oceans, and even our food chain. It threatens wildlife, undermines public health, and disrupts ecosystems in ways that demand immediate and sustained action. Nigeria, like many nations, is not immune to these dangers.

“From clogged drainage systems in our cities to polluted waterways in our rural communities, the evidence of plastic pollution is everywhere.”

The statesman, however, maintained that “there is hope—and there is something each of us can do.

“We must rethink our relationship with plastic. This begins with reducing our reliance on single-use plastics, encouraging innovation in sustainable packaging, and promoting large-scale recycling programs.

Governments must strengthen regulations and enforcement, while industries must invest in greener alternatives. Most importantly, our citizens—especially the youth—must lead a cultural shift toward environmental responsibility.”

Olawepo-Hashim warned, “We must also remember that environmental protection is not merely a policy issue; it is a moral obligation. We owe it to future generations to act boldly today so that they inherit a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world.”

The environmental advocate maintained that “on this World Environment Day, I urge every Nigerian and every global citizen to reflect, engage, and act.

“Together, we can turn the tide on plastic pollution. Together, we can build a future where nature thrives, and humanity lives in harmony with its environment.”

