World environmental day: NGO advocates for monthly sanitation in Taraba

The Innovative Technical Engineering Construction (ITEC), a non-governmental organization on Monday, appealed to Taraba State Government to set aside a State Environmental Day in every month of the year to improve sanitary and reduce environmental health hazards.

Mr Tusse Aondona Suleiman, the Chief executive officer of the organization made the appeal after four days of Environmental courses in commemoration of this year’s World Environmental Day.

He noted that the idea would enable workers and other citizens of the state to embark on general clean up of their environments so as to get rid of waste products that are sometimes enemiçal to the general well being of the people.





Aondona disclosed that part of the corporate social responsibility of his Organization, the ITEC LTD, in partnership with other Non- Governmental Organizations (NGOs) both within and outside Nigeria, had intervened in several ways through its 3 Rs of Waste Management which include team REDUCE, team REUSE and team RECYCLE to tackle environmental challenges.

He said the four days course was aimed at enlightening the people on environmental related issues and helping reduce environmental health challenges.

”The theme of this year’s World Environmental Day is “Serene Taraba Project”, We started this four days celebration course on Friday with a grand rally to create awareness, on Saturday we embarked on a general clean up of the Jalingo metropolis. There was a basketball competition on Sunday to send a message of awareness to the people and today we are planting trees in strategic positions to beat air pollution, control erosion and deforestation,” he disclosed.

In his response, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Jonah Fibon, expressed the ministry’s determination to ensure a serene and clean Taraba at all times through innovative programmes and partnerships with reputable organizations.

He encouraged citizens of the state to plant at least a tree in a year to help preserve some species of trees that may go into extinction.

“The State Government through the Ministry of Environment is not resting on its oars to ensure a Serene and clean Taraba. Today we have gone round to enlighten our people on environmental issues and to plant 150 trees in Jalingo.

“These trees are for posterity, they will control erosion, and deforestation and will also beat air pollution to keep our environment healthy. We had earlier done a lot in this regard and we will continue to do it as a ministry to ensure that Tarabans are healthy”.

