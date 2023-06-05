A professor of Mechanical Engineering, Professor Tesleem Asafa has stated reasons why plastic should be recycled and reused in a bid to reduce plastic pollution of the environment.

Asafa noted this on Monday during the celebration of the World Environment Day, organised by the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE), and held at the University of Ibadan, Ibadan the Oyo state capital.

Speaking on the topic ‘Plastic Waste as Goldmine: Transforming Environmental Challenges into Economic Opportunities’, he explained that plastic when recycled can bring a lot of economic opportunities to the country.

Adding that the recycling industry has grown quickly in recent decades which according to him has translated into social, environmental and economic benefits.

The Professor of Mechanical Engineering further stated that recycling waste can create 36 jobs adding that 3.5 million tons of plastic waste can create 12,600 jobs while he also noted that 322,000 direct recycling jobs can be created if 70 per cent of waste is recycled.

Asafa noted that waste from plastic can be used for secondary production of premium motor spirit also known as fuel, gas and oil production.

He further added that recycled plastic can be used to manufacture a wide variety of new products while he as well emphasized the need to create awareness about the proper disposal of waste.

He said “The economic cost of plastic waste in Nigeria is estimated to be over $500 million annually which amounts to 5.8% of the capital expenditure or 1.6% of the 2023 budget.

“To ensure an effective plastic waste recycling, there must be developments of Modular Collection hubs for enhanced transportation of plastic waste, enhanced transportation better access to semi-processing facilities can be deployed around town and cities

“While Nigeria generates huge plastic wastes its economic advantages aside from environmental have not been explored. Policies and enforcement must be put in place by the government.

“Given the capacity of recycling to generate jobs, it is important to take the necessary steps to create an environment that stimulates recycling and recycled materials,” he concluded.





Also speaking at the event, Chairman NIEE, Oyo state chapter, Engineer Abdul Wasiu Ajagbe noted that the environment should be a concern to everyone

He added that every resident must be conscious of his or her environment.

He said “As good and aesthetic as it is we need to know that improper disposal of waste such as plastic is dangerous for humanity.

“Today’s programme is all about World Environment Day, with the theme Beat Plastic Pollution, the day is meant to discuss solutions to plastic pollution” he said.

Ajagbe, however, stated that instead of the improper dumping of plastics, we can reuse waste , reduce its usage and recycle it in other to use it for another important use.

The event also witnessed some dignitaries at the event, which includes some dignitaries at the event, which includes Chairman, Board of Trustees of the group, Engr. Bola Olowe; Immediate Past National Chairman, Engr. Rufus Kumolu; A National Ex Officio and Past Chapter Chairman, Prof. B.I.O Dahunsi, Executive Members of Oyo State Chapter of NIEE, the Environment Week 2023 Organizing Committee Chairman, Engr. Prof. Samson O. Ojoawo; and other Committee members.

