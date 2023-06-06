At least, 5 Trillion pieces of plastic waste are said to be laying on over 360 Million Square Kilometres of land mass and ocean globally, with Africa constituting the highest burden of plastic pollution.

This assertion was contained in a paper presented by an Environment Academic, Dr Haruna Adamu of the Department of Environmental Management Technology of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi.

He spoke at a stakeholder engagement program and public lecture to commemorate the 2023 World Environmental Day, held on Monday at the Hazibal Mega Hotel Conference Hall, Bauchi.

The event, with the theme: ‘Solutions to Plastic Pollution’ was organised by Mennonite Economic Development Associate (MEDA), an organization that is implementing Global Affairs Canada (GAC) funded Nigeria Youth Entrepreneurship and Women Empowerment (WAY) Project in collaboration with Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA).

In a paper titled ‘Plastic Pollution and the Environment: Nigeria’s Untapped Waste Wealth to End Poverty”, the Academic said that the amount and effect of plastic materials that are not meant to break down wreak havoc on the natural environment, leading to long term devastation on plants, animals and humans.

Haruna Adamu also said that plastics are synthetic materials produced by chemical reactions and that the chemical structure of most plastics renders them resistant to many natural processes of degradation and thereby pollutes the environment.

He further said that currently, both individuals and corporate bodies are adding large amounts of unnatural materials into the environment, particularly agricultural soils, without understanding the long-term effect of such actions.

In proffering solutions to the disturbing effects of plastic pollution on the environment, the University Don suggested that plastic wastes can be made into pellets and sold back to manufacturers as raw materials for new products.

He further suggested that a plastics bank is another approach aimed at turning the poorest society into recycling entrepreneurs, which further serves as an avenue to clean up the environment and lift thousands of communities out of poverty across the country.

Earlier in a welcome address, Country Project Manager (CPM) of MEDA Nigeria WAY Project, Grace Fosen expressed her happiness at seeing enthusiastic stakeholders at the venue of the event.

She said that the program was aimed to create awareness of the devastating effects of plastic pollution on the environment and devise ways to mitigate such pollutions that are threatening our natural environmental endowments in Bauchi State and the country at large.





Fosen further said that to achieve a reduction in plastic pollution and have an eco-friendly environment, every individual should be involved in the campaign that should start from the household level.

She expressed her hope that after the day’s program, stakeholders invited will become ambassadors in championing the course of switching from plastics to more environment-friendly means like paper bags and other alternatives.

The event attracted over 100 participants from relevant state MDAs, members of the academia, professional bodies, CSOs and the media.

The highlight of the event was a plenary discussion that was centred on the paper presented by Dr Haruna Adamu.

The discussants included: Dr Hassan Shehu Musa, a public health expert and HoD, standard quality assurance and enforcement department, National Health Insurance Authority, Bauchi office.

Others were Dr Shehu Abdulkadir Zailani of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of ATBU, Bauchi and Habila Simon Danlami, the desk officer on waste management of BASEPA.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE