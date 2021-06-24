World Blood Donor Day: Wema Bank, LUTH commit to saving lives

TO mark the 2021 ‘World Blood Donor Day themed “Give blood and keep the world beating,” staff of Wema Bank, in partnership with the Department of Haematology, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) have volunteered to donate blood to affirm the bank’s commitment to helping save lives.

This voluntary blood donation, the second in three years, has seen over 50 staff members take part in the exercise. This year’s edition which took place on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the bank’s corporate head office in Marina, Lagos, saw over 40 staff taking part, ably aided by staff of LUTH.

Speaking on the significance of the exercise, Head, Marketing Communications and Investor Relations, Wema Bank, Funmilayo Falola ,reiterated the importance of blood donation. “To keep the world pulsating, it is important to say that blood connects us all; hence, blood donors have continuously saved lives and improved the health of the world”, she said.

“This purely voluntary initiative is our staff’s way of contributing to the important process of saving lives. For us as a bank, it is an opportunity for us to restate our industry leadership stance beyond financial services by entrenching health consciousness, creating awareness and providing a platform to encourage Nigerians to make timely voluntary blood donation a unique part of their lifestyle”, she added.

Speaking on behalf of the donor staff, Morolake Phillip-Ladipo, team lead, Reputation Management and External Relations, Wema Bank, said the World Blood Donor Day is very important in the bank’s staff calendar.

Adeyinka Adewale, Chief Medical Laboratory Technician, Department of Haematology & Blood Transfusion, LUTH, commended the staff of Wema Bank for their sacrifice, saying it shows that more and more Nigerians are keen on donating blood, and look forward to World Blood Donor Day.

