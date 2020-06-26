World Blood Donor Day: UCH honours Ahmadiyyah youths, others

THE Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Organisation, Majlis Khuddam, Oyo State, has again been given an award by the University College Hospital Blood Bank for its efforts on voluntary blood donation.

The award was presented to Majlis Khuddam alongside other voluntary blood donor groups on the occasion of the 2020 World Blood Donor Day, at the UCH Blood Bank.

In his speech, the Chief Medical Director of UCH, Ibadan, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, noted that blood is one of the very special ways God shows his supremacy as there is no modern technology that can manufacture blood.

According to him, if blood is not donated by somebody, it cannot be generated and used for whosoever is in need.

While presenting the awards to groups of voluntary donors, Professor Otegbayo commended members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Organisation for their consistent life-saving drive of free blood donation for about four decades.

Other groups that received awards include the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), UCH branch; Christ Chapel, UCH; Vine Branch Church and The Muslim Congress.

The president of Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Organisation, Mr Hussein Muftau, said: “Our organisation is well known for this welfare service which has spanned over 40 years to the UCH Blood Bank and National Blood Transfusion Service.

“Blood cannot be manufactured; the only way to get blood is through donations by healthy people who meet all requirements for donation. We are happy to meet this requirement always and stand to be the largest blood donor group.

“We believe our bloods are used for trauma and road accident victims; obstetric labour complications; patients with anemia; orthopedic, cancer patients, for blood-related diseases, among others.

“In 2019 alone, our members in Oyo State donated over 600 pints to UCH Blood Bank, NBTS and LAUTECH Teaching Hospital. And on the occasion of 2020 World Blood Donor Day, our members in Oyo State have donated 54 pints due to the COVID-19 rules. Nevertheless, the first quarter donation in March 2020 recorded 181 pints by our members at both UCH and NBTS.”

The chairman of the 2020 Blood Donor Day Committee, Dr Foluke Fashola, appreciated everyone for making this year’s commemoration a success despite being a weekend and amidst the challenges of COVID-19.

“We were able to observe the social distancing rule. We could not dance around for awareness this year, but thank God, it was still held in grand style,” she said.

While appreciating the voluntary donors, Dr Fashola said: “There is no blood bank without you. We are indeed grateful for your outstanding sacrifice.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Authorises Giadom To Proceed With APC NEC Meeting

A High Court of Justice sitting in Jos, Plateau State, has granted an Order compelling the Acting National Chairman of APC, Chief Victor Giadom, to proceed with the NEC meeting fixed for Thursday, June 25th, 2020… Read Full Story

APC NEC: Buhari Was Ill-Advised, Says Ajimobi Faction

Senator Abiola Ajimobi faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that its faction of the National Working Committee will not participate in the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting… Read Full Story

Fayemi Denies Taking Giadom To Buhari

The Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has denied media reports that he took the acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom, to the Presidential Villa to meet President Buhari… Read Full Story

Nigerian High Commission Showed Us Land Documents, Says Ghanaian Foreign Minister

Staff of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra have produced documents to prove that the government of Nigeria owns the land where security operatives partly demolished a building last Friday… Read Full Story

Ghana Offers To Rebuild Nigeria’s Demolished Building

The Ghanaian government has offered to rebuild the structure belonging to the Nigerian High Commission which was demolished by some unknown people on Friday, June 19… Read Full Story

We Are Ready For Any Future Epidemic — Oyo Govt

THE Oyo State government said its response to the COVID-19 pandemic has helped the state to overhaul its emergency response system and ensure it has in place permanent structures to tackle any… Read Full Story

Reps To Probe Federal Ministry Of Water Resources Over ₦343m Expenditure Without Vouchers

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to carry out a comprehensive investigation into how the sum of N343 million spent by the Ministry of Water Resources and for what projects as well as why the Ministry refused to give the vouchers covering the amount to the Auditor General for audit… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: The Influx Of Foreign Herdsmen

LAST Tuesday, the House of Representatives called on the Federal Government to prevent herdsmen in other countries from entering Nigeria. Consequently, the House scheduled a meeting with the heads of security agencies in the country on how to checkmate illegal entry by foreign herders. The Green Chamber’s resolution followed… Read Full Story