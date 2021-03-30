World Bank to assist Kebbi in rural development

The World Bank is set to assist the Kebbi State Government with the sum of $43 million under its Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Programme (RAAMP).

The State Commissioner of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Abdullahi Maigari Dakingari, who disclosed this to Tribune Online expressed that the state government need the assistance because of her agriculture transformations across the state.

Dakingari also disclosed that rehabilitation of 225 km of rural roads across the state will be done as the first phase within the first two years of the commencement of the programme which will be from the 450 km of the rural roads earmarked.

He explained that spot improvement implies that roads will be rehabilitated through the use of earthworks, hydraulic structures without surface dressing or gravel roads, adding that this will be done by providing quality lateral filling and construction of culverts and drainages.

The commissioner disclosed further that there will be market infrastructure development in six selected markets across the state.

The market according to him will be provided with shops, storage facilities, warehousing, toilets etc, pointing out that the markets will include that of Gunki, Bunza, Zuru, Yauri, Samanaji and Dodoru.

