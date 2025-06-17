World Bank, Jigawa govt execute N200bn environmental, land restoration projects

The World Bank, in collaboration with the Jigawa State Government, is executing environmental protection and land restoration projects worth N200 billion in various parts of the state.

This was disclosed by the Jigawa State Commissioner, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Dr Nura Ibrahim, in a speech delivered during this year’s World Desertification and Drought Day at the Manpower Development Institute in Dutse, the state capital. The event was organised by the Jigawa State Environmental Protection Agencies (JISEPA) with support from the United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF).

The commissioner explained that the projects, which the World Bank is partnering on with the Jigawa Government through the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) programme, include land restoration interventions, erosion control, river desiltation, production of tree seedlings, establishment of shelter belts, and roadside tree planting.

According to him, “land restoration interventions include sand dune stabilisation at Jahun, Kiyawa and Maigatari Local Government Areas, and ongoing gully erosion control at Kargo and Danmasara in Dutse City, worth over N200 billion.”

Dr Nura Ibrahim noted that the theme of this year’s World Desertification and Drought Day is “Restore the Land, Unlock the Opportunities”, adding that the 12-point agenda of the current administration, through the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in Jigawa State, has made land restoration a priority, working to restore degraded land and promote sustainable landscape management.

“Some key interventions include a large-scale afforestation and reforestation programme, with about 5.5 million trees being planted in 27 local government areas. Our main focus now is shifting to drought-resistant economic and indigenous trees, not only to restore the ecosystem but also to provide means of livelihood to the people in the state.”

He maintained that the state government is working with partners like ACReSAL and the National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW) to implement engineering and vegetative solutions, protect farmland, restore water channels, and safeguard rural infrastructure—not only to reclaim the land but also to rebuild livelihoods and provide habitats for flora and fauna, preserving ecosystem balance.

Speaking at the occasion, the Managing Director of the Jigawa State Environmental Protection Agencies (JISEPA), Mr Adamu Sabo, said his agency, in collaboration with other partners, including UNICEF, has embarked on public enlightenment and awareness campaigns, especially on plastic waste management and other land restoration measures.

Mr Adamu Sabo emphasised that JISEPA, in collaboration with private organisations, launched a programme where women and youth were recruited and trained in converting waste to useful products, titled “Turning Waste to Wealth”.

“Under the programme, people will collect wasted polythene and rubber and take them to designated collection centres for a token, where they would be recycled into useful products such as baskets, bags, etc.”

He said, “the project is killing two birds with one stone. Waste would be collected to clean the environment and recycled to be useful and improve the people’s economy.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE