MINISTER of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Bagudu, says additional 500 million dollars World Bank financing will strengthen community resilience and reduce poverty.

Bagudu said this at the Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) Programme Additional Financing Technical Meeting, in Abuja, on Monday.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the minister commended the World Bank for its sustained partnership, saying its support had contributed significantly to Nigeria’s economic reform achievements.

He said the NG-CARES, initially introduced to address COVID-19 challenges, had evolved into an important intervention for supporting vulnerable households and communities.

He emphasised that the additional financing would help cushion the disproportionate effects of economic reforms on vulnerable Nigerians.

Bagudu urged participating states to ensure effective implementation, describing the programme as an opportunity to strengthen community resilience.

He said the 500 million dollars should be utilised effectively to attract further investments from private investors and development partners.

The minister said the programme could contribute significantly to Nigeria’s ambition of building a one-trillion-dollar economy.

He cited cassava farming communities in Enugu as examples of areas where targeted agricultural support could improve productivity and livelihoods.

Bagudu urged participating states to maximise the technical meeting by seeking clarification on implementation procedures and addressing potential challenges.

Earlier, the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Mr Matthew Verghis, said the additional financing would support long-term resilience and strengthen institutions.

Verghis said that the additional 500 million dollars would bring the World Bank’s total financing for the programme to 1.25 billion dollars.

He said the programme was expected to reach 8.9 million beneficiaries through safety nets and basic services, including 4.1 million women.

The World Bank director said that about 4.5 million farmers would also receive support under the programme.

Verghis noted that the additional financing would strengthen state ownership, improve social registries and promote transparent delivery of assistance.

He stressed the need to accelerate implementation, particularly the engagement of an independent verification agency and completion of states’ eligibility requirements.

Also speaking, Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, commended the World Bank for approving the additional financing.

Uzoka-Anite said the initial programme’s success justified its extension to reach more Nigerians and deepen its poverty-reduction impact.

She urged participating states and implementing agencies to sustain their commitment, transparency and accountability.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Deborah Odoh, said that the original programme reached more than 17.6 million direct beneficiaries nationwide.

Odoh said that 35 states disclosed that the Federal Capital Territory had joined the additional financing programme.

She added that 33 states had submitted eligibility documents for review and confirmation.

She said that the meeting was designed to strengthen implementation arrangements, clarify operational procedures and develop practical solutions.

NG-CARES was introduced to support poor and vulnerable Nigerians following the economic challenges triggered by COVID-19.

The additional financing is expected to consolidate the programme’s achievements and strengthen livelihoods, basic services and community resilience.

NG-CARES programme was funded through a 750 million dollars World Bank loan/credit, backed by state-level co-investments and advance disbursements from the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The initial phase of NG-CARES was originally scheduled to conclude around December 2024/2025, rather than ending permanently, the programme transitioned into its next stage.

The World Bank approved an additional 500 million dollars in financing for the second phase/additional financing of NG-CARES, which was formally unveiled and inaugurated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in July 2026.