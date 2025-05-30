World Bank approves ultra modern abattoir for Ekiti

The World Bank has approved the construction of an ultra-modern abattoir in Ado-Ekiti under the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) project.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Ebenezer Boluwade, who made this known at a forum in Ado-Ekiti, said the initiative is designed to enhance the state’s livestock value chain, improve food safety, and stimulate economic growth.

He explained that the proposed abattoir, which will be situated along Iworoko Road in Ado-Ekiti, is designed to function as a dual-purpose facility and will incorporate advanced meat-processing equipment, cold storage units, and comprehensive waste management systems.

The Commissioner stated that the abattoir would adhere to stringent sanitation protocols, ensuring that standard regulations are observed in all its operations, with high hygiene standards and quality control given top priority in the facility.

Also speaking, the State Project Coordinator for L-PRES, Olayinka Adedipe, noted that the project also encompasses the development of a comprehensive agribusiness hub in Ekiti State. He explained that the hub is envisioned as a one-stop centre for farmers, processors, and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector, providing them with access to finance, markets, and technology.

Adedipe highlighted that the initiative is expected to boost economic growth and improve the livelihoods of thousands of livestock farmers across the state.

He disclosed that the Ekiti State Government has expressed its commitment to the successful implementation of the project, noting that Governor Biodun Oyebanji has repeatedly emphasised the state’s dedication to agricultural development, particularly in the livestock sector, in line with his administration’s Shared Prosperity agenda.

Adedipe thanked the Governor for his support in ensuring that the L-PRES project delivers on its development objectives for the state.

The State Project Coordinator stated that the State Government would adhere strictly to the procurement process as stipulated by the World Bank procurement law for the construction of the ultra-modern abattoir, adding that the process would soon commence with requests for bids from interested and qualified contractors.

