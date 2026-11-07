World Bank approves $500m additional financing for climate resilience in northern Nigeria

The World Bank Group Board of Directors has approved $500 million in additional financing for the Nigeria Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project.

The new financing builds on the $700 million parent project, bringing the total investment in landscape restoration and climate adaptation in northern Nigeria to $1.2 billion.

The additional funding is expected to scale up integrated landscape management, strengthen water resources management, boost agricultural productivity and protect vulnerable communities across the 19 participating northern states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The approval reflects the performance and impact of the ACReSAL parent project, which is being implemented through multisectoral coordination involving the Federal Ministry of Environment, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, and the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

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According to the project, sustainable landscape management practices have been introduced across about 550,000 hectares of degraded land, helping to address desertification and improve soil fertility.

The project has also directly benefited more than 4.4 million people across northern Nigeria through restored ecosystem services, improved agricultural infrastructure and climate-resilient economic opportunities.

ACReSAL said the collaboration among the participating ministries had created a framework linking environmental conservation, water security and agricultural livelihoods.

With the additional financing, the project is expected to accelerate interventions aimed at strengthening long-term climate resilience in Nigeria’s semi-arid regions.

The new funding will also extend the project’s operational period until November 30, 2031, enabling the Federal Project Management Unit and State Project Management Units to expand field activities, deepen community engagement and implement large-scale sustainable landscape interventions.

Project leaders commended stakeholders for their commitment to the initiative.

The World Bank Task Team, led by Dr Joy Iganya Agene, Dr Manievel Emmanuel Sene and Engr. Chinedu Umolu, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government, participating state governors, State Project Coordinators and local communities for their support and ownership of the project.

The commendation was contained in a statement signed by Jane Ozuruoke, Communication and Public Relations Specialist at the ACReSAL National Office in Abuja.