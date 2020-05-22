World Bank approves $48m to help Uganda contain locust plague

The World Bank said its board of executive directors has approved $48 million to help Uganda fight a desert locust invasion threatening livelihoods.

The funds, under the Emergency Locust Response Programme, will help Uganda monitor and manage locust swarms to limit the growth of existing and new desert locust populations, the bank said in a statement.

The funds will also provide livelihood protection and restoration to the affected households, communities and vulnerable groups.

“The project is expected to support 950,000 direct beneficiaries and about 1.2 million indirect beneficiaries in the locust-affected districts,’’ the bank said.

“The outbreak could undermine development gains and threaten the food security and livelihoods of millions of Ugandans.’’

With support from other development partners, Uganda has started the fight against the migratory insects.

The country deployed over 2,000 soldiers and 835 civilian personnel, including agriculture extension workers, to contain the locusts.

(Xinhua/NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

WHO Considers Madagascar’s COVID Organics For Clinical Observation

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is considering Madagascar’s COVID Organics for clinical observation process. The President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina made this known on Wednesday, saying that he and the Director-General of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, had a successful interaction on COVID Organics… Read full story

‘Why Madagascar Herbal Medicine For COVID-19 May Not Be Fake’

CHAIRMAN, Research and Development Committee on the Oyo State and University of Ibadan collaboration on the development of herbal remedies for COVID-19, Professor Oluwasegun Ademowo has said that although the ‘COVID Organic’, Madagascar herbal medicine recorded its first death on Saturday… Read full story

Nationwide Blackout Looms As Electricity Workers Threaten Strike

A nationwide blackout is imminent as electricity workers, under the aegis of National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), have vowed to down tool if the Police and other security operatives continue to lay siege at their offices across the federation as witnessed early Wednesday morning… Read full story

OAU Gets Full Accreditation For Law, Dentistry, Others

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the full accreditation for the faculties of Law, Dentistry, Basic Medical Sciences, Social Sciences and Science at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife. The confirmation was made known to Tribune Online in a press release signed by the university’s Public… Read full story

COVID-19: NLC Inaugurates Situation Room To Protect Jobs

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna branch has inaugurated a situation room in order to protect workers from losing their jobs following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. The state chairman, comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, said the same committee was inaugurated at the national body… Read full story

N7.65bn Fraud: Kalu Begins Freedom Battle June 2

The Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed June 2 to hear a motion on notice seeking the freedom from prison of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, a former Abia State governor. The motion will be heard by Justice Mohammed Liman. Orji is serving a 12-year jail term at the Correctional Service Centre in Kuje, Abuja for looting… Read full story

Buhari Sacks Uwakwe As NECO Registrar Over Corrupt Allegations

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the termination of the appointment of Prof Charles Uwakwe as the Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council (NECO). Also, four management staff of the council were dismissed from service for various offences… Read full story