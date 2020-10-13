World Bank APPEALS project targeted at improving Nigeria’s farmers livelihoods —NPC

THE National Project Coordinator (NPC) for Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) Project, Nigeria, Mr. Mohammed Sani Jobdi has assured farmers in the country of the project support in enhancing their productivity and improving their livelihood.

He stated this during the technology demonstration exercise for farmers supported by the project held at Umomi in Ofu local government area of the Kogi state.

APPEALS project is a 6-year project designed in line with the Agricultural Promotion Policy (APP) of the Federal Government. It was initiated by the Nigerian Government with support from the World Bank.

The six participating states and their value chain of focus includes Cross River (Rice, Cocoa, Poultry), Enugu (Rice, Cashew, Poultry), Kaduna (Maize, Ginger, Dairy) Kano (Rice, Wheat, Tomato), Kogi (Cassava, Cashew, Rice), Lagos (Rice, Aquaculture, Poultry).

Mr Jobdi told the farmers that the essence of the technology demonstration exercise was to show to them how these farm equipment can improve their farm operations that will make them achieve higher yields and enhance their productivity.

He said the technology being demonstrated are a motorised bush cutter, Tiller and Harvester and noted that when farmers are able to adopt these technologies, it will help save time and ease farm operation activities.

Mr Jobdi said APPEALS project understands the critical role farmers are playing in contributing to the attainment of food security in the country and noted that it will not hesitate to link farmers to new innovations that will enhance their productivity and guarantee the sustainability of their agribusiness.

He urged them to continue to have faith in the APPEALS project and assured them that all hands are on the desk to ensure that farmers in the country get the support they deserve.

