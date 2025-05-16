World Bank-ACReSAL Nigeria recovers over 178,000 hectares of degraded land in 19 Northern states

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape Project (ACReSAL), a World Bank-supported initiative, has successfully recovered over 178,000 hectares of degraded land across 19 northern states affected by climate change.

Abdulhamid Umar, National Project Coordinator for ACReSAL, disclosed this while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a five-day retreat in Lagos. He said reclaiming 178,235 hectares out of the one million target for six years is a significant achievement toward restoring one million hectares of arable land in the region.

“This project, supported by the World Bank, addresses severe climate change challenges, particularly the encroaching Sahara Desert and land degradation in the 19 northern states. Our efforts aim to reverse land infertility caused by natural and human factors in a region with increasingly erratic rainfall,” Umar stated.

Umar elaborated on the broader impact of ACReSAL: “Our interventions, including dryland management, community-driven climate resilience activities, and agricultural support, have led to bumper harvests and improved livelihoods for over one million direct beneficiaries in just three years, with over 10 million indirect beneficiaries.”

Looking ahead, Umar addressed project sustainability beyond its initial six-year funding cycle: “Our strategy includes community ownership, establishing legal frameworks at the state level, and infrastructure development to ensure longevity.”

Dr. Joy Iganya Agene, Task Team Leader for ACReSAL and Senior Environmental Specialist at the World Bank, underscored the project’s impact, stressing that ACReSAL represents a significant stride in Nigeria’s efforts to build climate resilience and restore degraded landscapes. “The progress made demonstrates the effectiveness of strategic planning and land preparation,” Dr. Agene explained, adding that ACReSAL is optimistic about achieving 60-70% recovery of the targeted one million hectares in the coming year.

Both Umar and Dr. Agene emphasised the strong commitment and collaboration from the federal government and state governors.

READ ALSO: ACReSAL: Kaduna govt presents $25,000 cheques to 10 communities