World Anti-Corruption Day: We have received 139 petitions, recovered money for petitioners ― OYACA

While giving a report of its activities at the weekend as parts of events lined up for the commemoration of the 2022 International Anti-Corruption Day, the Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA), says it has so far received over 136 petitions on different cases of corruption which has been thoroughly investigated and some forwarded to the State Attorney-General for prosecution.

The OYACA Chairman, Retired Justice Eni Esan made this known while addressing journalists after an anti-corruption walk she led with some board members of the agency; Prince Oyebade Oyedepo, Deaconess Esther Olopade, Executive Secretary, Mr Ibrahim Tijani among others.

She said the agency is determined to end corruption in the state for the state to witness rapid development, adding that the fact that the agency doesn’t make public its activities does not mean it is not working.

The agency, aside from its walk, also held a lecture themed “Uniting the World Against Corruption” where it encouraged people to see the anti-corruption war as a collective effort.

Justice Esan said that corruption is a recurring problem hindering the economic growth of Nigeria and which has affected all areas of the society, reiterating that eradicating corruption in Oyo State would help the development of the state and Nigeria in general.

She explained that the agency has achieved a lot in the discharge of its duties in fighting corruption and curbing corruption practices since the commencement of operation in April 2021 and would continue until corruption is eradicated in the state.

She said that the agency has concluded work on 43 out of the 139 petitions that it received while 40 are still going on and 28 abandoned had been abandoned by the petitioners.





She further said that eight of the concluded petitions have been forwarded to the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice for prosecution and five of them are already in court undergoing prosecution.

The chairman said that the agency recently handed over money to 17 petitioners from Ogbomoso who were defrauded by some government officials.

Esan further said that the agency is currently investigating the disappearance of N4.8 billion from government coffers which was given to some contractors in 2018 to execute some contracts.

According to her, the agency would continue to perform its constitutional mandate without bias or interference from any quarters, adding that the agency has stood against interference from all quarters.

She emphasised that combating corruption is the collective responsibility of all citizens of Oyo State and solicited their cooperation in order for the agency to discharge its duties effectively.