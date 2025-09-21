World Alzheimer’s Day: Stop stigmatising people with dementia, neurologist tells Nigerians

A consultant neurologist at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Dr Temitope Farombi, has urged Nigerians to avoid stigmatising those who have dementia and to put more emphasis on empathy, compassion, and support rather than pity or discrimination.

Farombi, who is also the founder of Brain Health Initiative Nigeria (BHIN) and Chief Executive Officer of Brain Centre Neurocritical and Neurorehabilitation Services, made the appeal during a public awareness campaign across major markets in Ibadan to mark World Alzheimer’s Day 2025.

World Alzheimer’s Day is observed globally every September 21 to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia and to encourage early identification, care, and support for those affected and their families. It is also to encourage conversations around dementia and understanding what people living with the condition.

Farombi, addressing traders and members of the public during the campaign, which took place in markets such as Gbagi, Gate, and others, stressed that dementia is a medical condition related to ageing and not a spiritual affliction, as is often believed in many communities.

The don, who received her training and PhD in Global Health in London, explained that dementia is a brain disease that, while not curable, is treatable and manageable with the right care and early intervention.

She highlighted several modifiable risk factors for dementia, including hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, sedentary lifestyle, air and noise pollution, hearing loss, depression, social isolation, and poor diet.

“These are all risk factors that can significantly increase the chances of developing dementia. The good news is that, according to scientific literature, addressing these factors can reduce the risk of dementia by up to 40 per cent,’ she explained.

According to her, “Many people still don’t know that dementia is a brain disease. They assume it’s just part of ageing or something spiritual. This lack of awareness leads to stigma and neglect. We aim to educate the public that with proper support, people living with dementia can live meaningful and dignified lives.”

Farombi stressed the need for early detection and treatment, urging anyone who shows symptoms of confusion, disorientation, or memory loss to seek assistance rather than hiding them out of shame.

She added, “Anyone can develop dementia as they age. Stigmatising those affected only worsens their condition and burdens their families. We must replace pity with empathy and judgement with support,” she said.

Dr Farombi urged Nigerians to learn more about and show compassion for individuals who are suffering from dementia, saying, “We can all live good lives despite our challenges if we support one another.”

