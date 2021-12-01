World Aids Day: Niger prevalence rate is 0.7%

Niger State Commissioner of Health and Hospital Services, Dr Muhammad Makusidi has said that the HIV prevalence rate has dropped to 0.7percent with the hope of reducing it to 0 per cent.

He said at a press briefing to mark this year’s World Aids Day in Minna that between January this year till date that a total of 2,368 clients were positive in the state.

Speaking on the theme for the year: “End Inequality, End AIDS, End Pandemic,” Makusidi said over 90 per cent of all HIV positive clients have achieved viral suppression in the state.

According to him, “currently, Niger State has a prevalence of 0.7 per cent which is the lowest in the North Central geopolitical zone and the government is committed to ensuring that the HIV prevalence is brought to zero by the year 2030.

He stated further that HIV/AIDS data for the year under review shows that between January 1st to November 30th 2021, a total of 137,834 clients were counselled, tested and received results. Out of these, 2,368 clients were tested positive, adding that currently, the total number of people living with HIV receiving treatment including key population stands at 33,788, saying that a total of 38,227 pregnant women who went for antenatal care are counselled, tested and received results out of which 198 are tested positive.”

Dr Makusidi noted that for early infant diagnosis, the total number of infants who had a first virologic HIV test stands at 752 out of which only 6 (0.8%) were found to be HIV positive.”

He added that the HIV positive infants are those whose mother’s did not attend antenatal services.

Also, the Commissioner disclosed that there is no case of Omicron variants of the COVID-19 virus in Niger State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Niger prevalence rate Niger prevalence rate

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Niger prevalence rate Niger prevalence rate