Workplace Safety: NSITF assures on adoption of smart digital systems, AI

Management of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Kagini Branch on Monday pledged its resolve towards the adoption of new work practices using smart digital systems and artificial intelligence in providing safe work environment.

NSITF’s Head of HSE, Kagini Branch, Mrs. Uzonwa Thelma Ogbe, gave the assurance in Abuja during the commemoration of the 2025 World Day for Safety and Health at work with the theme: ‘Revolutionalizing health and safety: Role of AI and Digitization at work’.

According to her, the awareness campaign featured: road walk on Monday, April 28, 2025 and Medical Outreach held on Tuesday, April 2025.

While assuring on its commitment towards ensuring safe and healthier workforce, Mrs. Ogbe pledged the branch’s resolve towards reducing accident costs and increase productivity.

According to her, employers across the country stand to benefit enormously from the Employee Compensation Scheme.

She said: “Our Organisation is working towards embracing Innovation by integrating Artificial Intelligence into our Work processes to enhance efficiency.

Read Also: FG announces major overhaul of electricity distribution companies

“As the Health and Safety Department, we championed the fundamental principle of a safe and healthy working environment as a basic right for all employees.

“We have highlighted the impact of climate change on Occupational Health and Safety. Such climate related risks such as; heat stress, Air quality and extreme weather,” she noted.

Speaking on the fund’s plans ahead for safety, Mrs. Ogbe underscored the Fund’s resolve to “keep educating and sensitizing Employers of labour on Safe Working Conditions and deeming Employees’ health and safety as top priority.

“Well, we are a no Fault Scheme. We conduct continual Safety and Health awareness and enlightenment, in order for them to cultivate a health and safety at work culture, so that they can adopt and own it,” she stressed.

—