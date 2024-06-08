UK-based Nigerian, Victor Sunday, a.k.a Viktur Sunday is a music producer, songwriter, composer and keyboardist who is blending different rhythms, and textures into a unique sonic signature that resonates globally. In this interview by ADERONKE ADESANYA, he talks about his unique talent. Excerpts:

YOUR music is a vibrant tapestry of genres like R&B, Jazz, Neo Soul, and African rhythms. How do you manage to weave these diverse influences into a cohesive sound that captivates audiences worldwide?

It’s all about embracing the beauty of musical diversity and allowing myself to explore the intricacies of each genre. My creative process revolves around finding common threads between seemingly disparate styles and blending them in a way that feels organic and genuine. I believe that music is a universal language that transcends boundaries, and by fusing these elements, I aim to create a sonic experience that resonates with listeners on a deeper level.

Your singles such as “Goodbye. Hello!”, “New Beginning”, “Val’s eve”, and “Memories” are a fusion of soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics. Can you share the inspiration behind these tracks and how they reflect your artistic evolution?

Each of these songs hold a special place in my heart as they represent different chapters of my musical journey. “Goodbye. Hello!” signifies a moment of transition and growth, encapsulating the emotions of moving forward while honouring the past. “New Beginning” is a celebration of fresh starts and embracing new opportunities, while “Memories” delves into the nostalgic reflections that shape our identity. Through these tracks, I strive to evoke a range of emotions and create a tapestry of experiences that resonate with listeners on a personal level.

How has working with such diverse talents such as the late Sammie Okposo, Rema, and Davido influenced your own creative process?

Working with such incredibly talented individuals has been nothing short of inspiring. Each collaboration brings a unique perspective and energy to the table, pushing me to explore new horizons and challenge my creativity. The exchange of ideas and shared passion for music fuels my own artistic growth and allows me to tap into different facets of my sound. Collaborations have truly been a cornerstone of my creative process, opening doors to new possibilities and allowing me to evolve as an artist.

What can listeners expect from this upcoming EP, “Colours” and how does this project encapsulate the essence of Viktur Sunday?

“Colors” is a testament to my love for musical exploration and storytelling. This EP spans various genres, taking listeners on a multifaceted journey through soundscapes that reflect the depth and diversity of my influences. Each track is a vibrant hue that contributes to the overall tapestry of the project, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in a world where boundaries blur and imagination takes flight. “Colors” encapsulates the essence of Viktur Sunday in its ability to blend genres seamlessly and create a sonic experience that is as dynamic as it is heartfelt.

