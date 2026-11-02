Workers’ welfare at the heart of ongoing civil service reforms — FCSC 

…seeks practical solutions to Nigerian civil service challenges

The Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary (FCSC), Dahiru Mohammed Lawal, has urged Civil Service Commissions across the Federation to adopt practical solutions to emerging challenges in public administration, with staff welfare at the centre of reforms.

He made the call on Monday while delivering the welcome address and declaring open the Technical Session ahead of the 45th National Council of the Civil Service Commissions of the Federation in Asaba, Delta State, according to a statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations, FCSC, Ibraheem Zakariyya, on Monday.

Lawal said the Technical Session provides a vital platform for Chairmen and Members of Federal, State and FCT Commissions to share experiences and develop practical recommendations to strengthen personnel administration and service delivery.

Speaking on the theme “Towards a Future-Ready Civil Service – The Role of Institutional Re-engineering, Reputation Management and Civil Service Commissions in Nigeria,” he noted that technology, rising expectations and demand for transparency require a professional, adaptable and results-oriented Civil Service.

He stressed that reforms must go beyond technology to address the human dimension, noting that staff welfare, motivation, capacity development and support must be integral to reforms, as a motivated workforce is key to effectiveness.

On institutional re-engineering, he called for review of procedures, stronger internal controls, simplified processes and digital solutions to improve recruitment, promotion and records management, while upholding merit, fairness, transparency and due process.

On reputation management, Lawal said credibility is built through fairness, consistency and timeliness of decisions, not just publicity, and called for better stakeholder engagement, complaint-resolution and professional communication.

He urged participants to share both successes and challenges to enable realistic solutions, and charged the Session to produce evidence-based, actionable recommendations with clear responsibilities, measurable indicators and monitoring mechanisms.

He further emphasized ethical leadership, accountability and intergovernmental collaboration as vital to strengthening integrity and public confidence.

Lawal thanked the Delta State Government and all Commissions for their commitment and declared the Technical Session open, expressing confidence it would lay a strong foundation for impactful resolutions at the 45th National Council.