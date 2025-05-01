Workers turn out en masse to celebrate May Day in Abuja

As workers across the world commemorate International Workers’ Day, also known as May Day, thousands of working people are currently gathering at Eagle Square, Abuja, to celebrate the occasion.

Tagged “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship”, this year’s Workers’ Day celebration comes just a few months after the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, increased the National Minimum Wage to ₦70,000.

Despite the increase, workers have called for a further review of the minimum wage, especially in light of the high inflationary trend in the country.

May Day, usually observed on 1st May, is set aside globally to commemorate the efforts of workers, particularly their contributions to nation-building.

At Eagle Square, Abuja, on Thursday morning, workers were seen in high spirits, with some chanting solidarity songs.

Many affiliate union members making up the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) were seen wearing colourful branded attire representing their unions.

At the time of filing this brief report, information on the ground suggests that neither President Bola Tinubu nor his Vice President, Senate President, or Speaker of the House of Representatives will be attending the event in person.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE