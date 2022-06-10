Workers trapped in office as aggrieved Abuja youths ground FCTA Secretariat

The staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration on Friday afternoon regretted coming to work as protesting FCT indigenes invaded the FCTA Secretariat premises in large numbers to ground all activities.

The youths vowed to occupy the Minister’s office until he swears in the Chairmen’s elect of the Six Area Council in line with Thursday’s FCT high court order.

All gates leading to the secretariat have been closed so are the various offices with the angry having control of the entry and exit points including that of the FCT Ministers.

Confused-looking members of staff who are trapped in their various offices have been asked by the protesters to forget about returning home to their families today.

The FCT Ministers and the permanent secretary were all not on seats at the time of the invasion.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Muhammad Bello, in a statement issued to newsmen via his Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, was quoted as saying: “The Federal Capital Territory Administration at about 1400hrs of this Friday, the 10th of June, 2022 received the Certified True Copy of the new judgement of the FCT High Court delivered by Justice Ibrahim Mohammed in respect of the above subject matter.





“The Court has set aside its earlier judgement delivered on Friday the 13th day of May 2022 granting a one-year extension of the outgoing Chairmen and Councilors of the 6 FCT Area Councils due to lack of jurisdiction. The judgement effectively clears the way for the swearing-in of the newly elected Chairmen.

“We want to reiterate that as a law-abiding organization, the FCTA will equally obey this new judgement just as it had complied with the earlier judgement. The Chairmen shall accordingly be inaugurated at 10:00hrs prompt on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Further details will be provided in due course.

“Residents are once again reminded that the FCT is a creation of law and all actions of the FCT Administration are guided by the rule of law and this case will not be an exception.

“The FCTA extends its appreciation to all stakeholders for their patience and support in this regard and enjoins all residents of the Territory to remain calm and law-abiding in their daily activities.”

