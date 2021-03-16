Workers scamper to safety as hoodlums invade Ado LG Secretariat

There was pandemonium in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Tuesday, as hoodlums suspected to be political thugs invaded the council secretariat attacking workers.

It was gathered that the hoodlums stormed the secretariat after the arrival of the councillors to commence the impeachment process on the Chairperson, Omotunde Fajuyi, over alleged high-handedness, incompetence, and gross misconduct.

Tribune Online learned that hoodlums who stormed the venue of the Secretariat in a gestapo manner on the alleged order of the council boss humiliated the staff and councillor in the presence of security operatives.

It was learnt that the executive arms led by Mrs Omotunde and the councillors who constituted the legislative arm have been at loggerheads for long.

An eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “that the invasion led to a free for all fight as some of the staff and councillors who sustained varying degrees of injuries repelled the attack.”

As of the time our correspondent visited the council secretariat located around 12:15 pm, the secretariat was deserted with all its door opened.

Dispelling the allegation that she was the sponsor of the crisis, the Chairman of the Council, Omotunde Fajuyi, said she was at the office when she noticed that there was a stampede, which made the staff run in different directions.

Fajuyi stated that she immediately came out and inquired while the staff were fleeing, but clarified that nothing was seen.

“I was in My office sitting quietly and working when I noticed that the staff were running in different directions. I asked why, but nothing was seen.

“Though some of my staff said some hoodlums invaded the palace the local government, I couldn’t see anything that could substantiate that claim.

“I thereafter called on the police to beef up security in the area, which they did. They have restored orderliness and I was there with them throughout the time and I saw nothing that suggested that someone was out to trigger any crisis.

“I am now at the governor’s office trying to make a report and I will also visit the House of Assembly after leaving here. But let me clarify that hoodlums didn’t invade my council. It was a lie from the pit of hell,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees ( NULGE), Ekiti State chapter has directed its members to stay away from the council until further notice.

The State Publicity Secretary, Gbenga Ogunjobi, said the directives became imperative following the break down of laws and order which led to the humiliation of the union members in the hands of hoodlums.

“In view of the fracas that broke out today in Ado council, the Union has announced the closure of the local government till further notice when the security of lives and properties of our staff would be guaranteed.”

Workers scamper to safety

