Female environmental workers under the Calabar Urban Development Authority (CUDA) held a peaceful protest on Tuesday, April 25, over four months of unpaid salaries.

The protesters, mostly women, besieged the Governor’s Office in Calabar, chanting songs of solidarity and emotional tunes with leaves in their hands, demanding their entitlements to be paid.

According to one of the sweepers, who lost her husband, she relies on the ten thousand Naira monthly stipend to feed and send her four children to school.

The Cross River State government and the Ministry of Environment have remained silent on the matter despite several protests.

The workers’ supervisor has been reportedly saying there is no money, and even threatened to sack them.

“Since January we have not been paid – four good months salaries. The Commissioner for Environment is not saying anything, Eno Edem (their supervisor who usually pays them) says there is no money We have been going to protest at the Governor’s Office almost every week and we are tired.

“There was a time Eno met us there and asked us ‘Who call una here’. We don’t know what they want us to do or die hungry. The funny thing is that nobody is telling us anything,” said one of the workers.

