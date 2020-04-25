Workers on Levels 13 and above to resume on Monday as Oyo reopens Secretariat

The Oyo State secretariat will be reopened on Monday and some workers are expected to resume work.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who announced this on Saturday, said only workers on levels 13 and above, with separate offices, are expected to resume.

He added that the resumption comes with protocols to include the civil servants not entertaining visitors except necessary, provision of hand washing basins and liquid, provision of hand sanitizers at the entrance of offices.

Workers were also directed to hold their meetings online, only one gate is to be opened to serve as entrance and exit, while all canteens within the secretariat are to remain closed.

Speaking further, Makinde announced a review of the curfew to between 7pm and 5am.

He said the review was to allow farmers quicker access to their farms.

On the much awaited palliatives, Makinde said total of 120,000 residents of Oyo state will receive COVID-19 palliatives of the state government.

To benefit from the palliatives are 90,000 households classified as poorest of the poor and 30,000 vulnerable households.

Though Makinde didn’t give specific time the state will begin to distribute the palliative, he said all the technical details for the distribution had been finalised.

Announcing that the one million face masks will be ready from Monday, he reiterated that markets must have strategic hand washing points and traders must use face masks.