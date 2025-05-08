Workers lacked conducive toilets, bathroom onboard MT Bawarza —MWUN

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has shed more light on why it warned Ship & Shore Services Ltd to improve living conditions on its vessels, MT Bawarza, and two tugboats, Battle Axe and “MT Spain, stating that the vessels lacked conducive toilets, bathrooms and kitchens.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune exclusively on the matter, the Secretary General of MWUN, Comrade Oniha Odigie, explained that the union got hint of living conditions on the vessels and had to write the shipping company on the matter.

According to Comrade Odigie, “We learnt that the vessels had no functional toilets, bathrooms and kitchens. That the workers working onboard the vessels, who happened to be our members, were living in a very non-conducive environment onboard those vessels.

“That was why we wrote the management of the shipping company, Ship & Shore Services Ltd and both parties are already talking.”

When asked how the workers answered nature’s call if the toilets were not functional, the MWUN Secretary-General stated,

“Well I don’t really know how they (workers) were doing that, but the shipping company has initiated a meeting with us and we hope things improve onboard those vessels at the end of our discussions.”

“We cannot allow these to persist because the workers are being exposed to all manner of infections. This is against international standards and we have already reported the issue to the responsible agency in charge of seafarers.”

