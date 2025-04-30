Workers’ Day: Sole Administrator Ibas meets with Organised Labour in Rivers

As part of preparations for the commemoration of Workers’ Day on Thursday, the Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd.) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, on Wednesday held a meeting with the leadership of organized labour unions at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The engagement provided a platform for frank discussions on key labour matters, with the Administrator restating the government’s dedication to improving working conditions for all civil servants in the state.

The meeting, which Government House sources said was in line with his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare and industrial harmony, considered key issues including the timely payment of salaries and pensions, resolution of salary arrears, and minimum wage compliance.

Addressing the workers, the Administrator reaffirmed the government’s policy of prompt payment of salaries and pensions to workers and retirees, informing them that approval had been given for the payment of newly employed staff at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital and the Judiciary, while medical workers in Local Government Areas would henceforth receive correct wages.

He added that all Local Government employees had begun receiving the approved minimum wage.

He outlined some ongoing and planned initiatives related to pension reforms, transportation support, capacity building, and pensioners’ welfare.

Vice Admiral Ibas explained that the government was reviewing implementation challenges of the Contributory Pension Scheme ahead of the July 2025 deadline.

According to him, intervention buses have been reintroduced to ease workers’ commute, with plans to expand the fleet.

“Specialized leadership training for top civil servants will commence within two weeks,” he stated, adding that “active consideration is being given to implementing the N32,000 consequential adjustment for pensioners and clearing outstanding gratuities.”

The Administrator commended the workers for their dedication to service and called for sustained partnership with labour unions to maintain industrial peace.

“This administration recognizes workers as critical partners in development. We remain committed to addressing your legitimate concerns within available resources,” he stated.

Speaking on behalf of organized labour, State NLC Chairman, Comrade Alex Agwanwor, thanked the Administrator for the steps taken so far with regard to workers’ welfare and appreciated his disposition towards alleviating the transportation problems faced by workers.

He also expressed appreciation for the government’s openness to dialogue and pledged continued cooperation towards achieving mutual goals.

