The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas on Thursday celebrated workers in Nigeria, saying their contributions to the growth and development of the country cannot be quantified.

In his goodwill message to commemorate this year’s May Day celebration, also known as Workers’ Day, which is celebrated on May 1 every year, Speaker Abbas said the House would continue to recognise workers as “partners in progress.”

The Speaker hailed workers, especially the organised labour, under the umbrellas of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for their immeasurable roles in the economy, describing them as the “engine room.”

Speaker Abbas noted that workers deserve better welfare and the labour unions should be commended for understanding with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration concerning their welfare, following the current difficult economic realities.

While urging workers to continue to offer their services with zeal and patriotism, the Speaker called for more productivity, noting that only the citizens can sustain their fatherland.

Speaking during the Worker’s Day rally held at the Eagle’s Square Parade Ground, Abuja, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Comrade Grace Ike on Thursday praised the hard work and dedication of workers, while also calling for greater press freedom and better working conditions for journalists.

Ike spoke about the struggles many workers, especially journalists, are facing due to the current economic situation. She echoed this year’s theme: ‘Reclaiming the civic space in the midst of economic hardship’.

“Workers’ Day is not just a time to honour the value of work, but also a time to recommit ourselves to protecting the civic space — a space where every voice matters, where truth is defended, and where rights are respected,” she said.

Ike highlighted the tough times Nigerian workers are going through, mentioning the rising cost of living, job insecurity, and limited opportunities. She warned that these challenges not only affect people’s livelihoods but also threaten the very freedoms that support democracy.

“The media plays a vital role, now more than ever. Journalists must continue to speak out, hold leaders accountable, and protect the voices of the vulnerable. We must defend press freedom, push back against censorship, and fight for fair treatment at work,” she said.

She also called on all sectors — from the government to private employers and civil society — to support workers by creating better working environments.

“Let’s not allow these economic struggles to take away our rights or silence us. Instead, let our difficulties unite us in building a fairer Nigeria where every worker has a real chance to thrive,” she said.

As the first woman to lead the NUJ FCT Council, Comrade Ike ended her message with a strong appeal for unity and action.

She added, “On this Workers’ Day, I ask everyone — from the government to employers — to stand by us. Let’s protect our freedoms, invest in our people, and turn workers’ sacrifices into real progress for our country.”

