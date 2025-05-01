Workers’ Day: Cross River govt donates buses to NLC, TUC

To support workers in the state, the Cross River State Government has donated two 18-seater Toyota Hiace buses to the state chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

While presenting the buses, Deputy Governor Hon. Peter Odey, representing Governor Prince Bassey Otu, acknowledged the invaluable role of workers as the driving force behind governance, commerce, services, and community development.

He expressed gratitude to the workers, stating, “You are indeed the heartbeat of Cross River State. On behalf of a grateful government and its people, I say thank you. Let us all rise and give three cheers for the workers.”

He assured workers that their concerns regarding improved welfare, timely promotions, reliable pensions, and a dignified work environment were recognized and would be addressed.

“You have not asked for handouts, but fairness; not privilege, but acknowledgment. You are heard and valued by this administration, and we will strive to improve the status of workers,” he added.

NLC Chairman, Comrade Gregory Olayi, noted that this year’s theme, “Reclaiming the Civil Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship,” reflects the struggles currently faced by citizens amid significant economic challenges.

He emphasized the ongoing solidarity among workers in Cross River, expressing appreciation for the state government’s efforts, led by Governor Otu, to address these challenges and improve the working environment.

He also raised concerns about several issues affecting workers, including the suspension of the promotion implementation exercise, gratuity payments, the implementation of the new national minimum wage, pension harmonization, recruitment practices, and administrative lapses in managing the governor’s protocol. He urged the governor to address these matters.

TUC Chairman, Comrade Monday Ogbodum, commended the state government for renovating deteriorating structures, including the Governor’s Office and other government facilities.

He further called for the local implementation of Grade Level 10 as the entry level for Medical Laboratory Scientists, requesting the governor to instruct the relevant authorities to effect the change.