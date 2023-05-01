The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the government and employers to treat workers with dignity, and respect and provide them with decent working conditions, fair wages, and job security.

This came as the religious body greeted Nigerian workers at the 2023 May Day celebration.

CAN say it recognises the invaluable contributions of Nigerian workers to the growth and development of our great nation.

A statement signed by the CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh commended the resilience, dedication, and hard work of Nigerian workers, who it said have continued to drive the economy forward despite the numerous challenges facing the nation.

“We recognize the sacrifices they make daily to ensure that their families and the nation at large have a better future.

“As Christians, we believe that work is not just a means of earning a living but also a means of fulfilling our God-given purpose on earth. We, therefore, encourage all Nigerian workers to continue to approach their work with diligence, excellence, and integrity, knowing that their labour is not in vain.

“We also want to use this occasion to express our solidarity with Nigerian workers who have been adversely affected by the current economic situation. So, we call on the government and employers to ensure that workers are treated with dignity and respect and provided with decent working conditions, fair wages, and job security.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria is committed to working with stakeholders to promote the welfare and well-being of Nigerian workers and will continue to advocate for policies and programmes that will enhance their productivity, skills, and job opportunities”, the statement added.

