Workers’ Day 2021: FG declares Monday public holiday

The Federal Government has declared Monday, May 3, 2021, a public holiday to mark this year’s International Workers’ Day Celebration.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government has indicated in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by the Permanent Secretary, Shuaib Belgore.

Aregbesola while congratulating Nigerian Workers for witnessing the 2021 celebration commended them for their patience, understanding, and support in driving the policies and programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its determination to move the country to the next level of socio-economic development.

He called for more dedication and patriotism from all Nigerian Workers and the Labour Unions, saying the challenges of the moment would soon be over as the government is committed to the security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

“Government is putting all strategies in place to curb the challenges of insecurity in the country. I, therefore, call on the Labour Force and all patriotic citizens to be fully committed to the task of putting insecurity to a permanent end as much as possible,” he stressed.

Aregbesola wished all Nigerian Workers a peaceful May Day Celebration.

