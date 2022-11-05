Work for Tinubu, Sule’s victory, Buhari urges campaign council, electorates in Nasarawa

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, inaugurated a 385-member All Progressives Congress (APC)’s campaign council for Nasarawa State with a call on them to work for the victory of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and Governor Abdullahi Sule in 2023.

This is even as the party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu said Tinubu would make the country better.

The inauguration ceremony was performed by Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to the President, on behalf of his boss.

Buhari said Tinubu would sustain and build on the legacies of development championed by the party within the last seven years.

He said Tinubu himself left an enviable legacy when he (Tinubu) presided over Lagos State as its chief executive, adding that such a track record of performance would be replicated across the country if Tinubu emerged president.

The president also eulogised Governor Sule for his performance in the last three and half years, while calling on the people to return him so that he can consolidate his development agenda.

He urged the electorates in the state to also work towards electing all APC candidates vying for various positions during the forthcoming general elections.

Also speaking at the occasion, Senator Adamu said there is no presidential candidate in the race for the country’s topmost position that has a track record of performance like Tinubu.

He noted that with zero allocation, Tinubu developed Lagos into a mega city to reckon with across the world.

He noted that Tinubu is a unifier and peace-builder, who bring all segment of the country together and address the security challenges as well as the economy.

He also urged the people of the state to vote for Governor Sule who he said, has performed creditable well.

He said the government would consolidate on his achievements in security, agriculture, infrastructure, human capital development, better welfare for workers, and employment generation among others.

He expressed optimism that APC would win Nasarawa and more states, adding that the party would rule the country for many years.

On his part, Gov Sule appealed to the people of the state to support all APC candidates during the forthcoming elections.





He promised to consolidate the gains recorded in all sectors so far when he returned in the next election.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE