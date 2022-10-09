Work for eternity, Akinfenwa tells Nigerians

The Diocese of Ibadan, Anglican Communion has honoured 21 members of the church for their contributions to the growth and development of the diocese as well as touching humanity positively.

The bishop of the diocese, Most Reverend (Dr) Joseph Akinfenwa, said it is imperative for Nigerians, most especially, Christians, to be involved in activities that have eternal value, adding that it is incumbent on all and sundry to partner with Jesus Christ to change society for the better.

He said this during the 2022 Honours and Awards service held at St. Anne’s Church, Molete, Ibadan, adding that it is critical to appreciate God for his total support for the Christian faithful in their daily activities.

Those honoured include Professor Kikelomo Osinusi; Chief Emmanuel Abiodun Ojomo; Mrs Joyce Olutoyin Dare; Mrs Omobola Bamiro; Mrs Taiwo Tolulope Owoeye; Mrs Olusola Olubukola Oyetade; Mrs Felicia Modupe Adekunle; Otunba Olufemi Otunla; Dr Adebola Adebisi Agbaje and Chief Felicia Olufunmilayo Osoba.

“Today, we are honouring specific soldiers of Christ for their valuable contributions to the church of God and for impacting positively on humanity. As you are rejoicing with those who are rejoicing, Heaven will rejoice with you. The mercy of God will never depart from your various families.

“It is only when we have life that we can cooperate with God for the winning of souls. We must act quickly in doing the work of God. The opportunity for doing His work will not wait for us forever. No one will wait for us to do the right thing, but we only hear from servants of God,” he added.

“Time is not on our side. The end time is around the corner. We must work for the Kingdom of God. The only place where we can keep our treasures is with Christ. It is a Kingdom investment,” he said.

While saying that the event was not to glorify human beings, he said it was to bring the church closer to Christ and reach the unreached.

