Work begun from small place with limited resources can create global value —Dr Owolabi, Diana Award recipient

Nigerian physician and founder of EOhealth, Dr Emmanuel Abiodun Owolabi, has received the 2026 Diana Award for his contributions to healthcare education, research, community service and youth empowerment.

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the award recognises young people creating positive change worldwide.

“These exceptional young people have demonstrated their ability to inspire and mobilise new generations to serve their communities and create long-lasting change on a global scale,” the organisers of the award said.

Reacting to the award, Owolabi said, “Work begun quietly from a small place and with limited resources can create global value.”

Raised in Ondo State by a mother whose sacrifices and compassion shaped his values, Owolabi learnt early that service was not dependent on wealth or status. His upbringing inspired his determination to create opportunities for others.

His interest in healthcare deepened while managing a community pharmacy, where he encountered people seeking medical guidance and reassurance. These experiences strengthened his belief in accessible health information, empathy and community education.

In 2023, while studying medicine at Babcock University, he founded EOhealth, a youth-led organisation advancing healthcare education, research and capacity building. He also served as President of the Babcock University Association of Medical Students (BUAMS).

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Through health campaigns, medical outreaches and educational programmes, EOhealth has reached more than 10,000 people, promoting health literacy and community engagement across Nigeria.

Owolabi founded MentorMatrix Network and Publish to Greatness, initiatives providing mentorship, research guidance and professional development opportunities for students, researchers and emerging leaders.

Dr Owolabi dedicated the Diana Award to God, his mother, mentors, collaborators, volunteers and everyone who has contributed to his journey, describing the recognition as a shared achievement and a responsibility to deepen his impact.

He also encouraged young people facing difficult circumstances not to allow limited resources or exposure to define their aspirations, emphasising that meaningful leadership begins with service rather than titles.

“Learn something, solve something, and help somebody. Use what is already in your hands, take small responsibilities seriously, and remain consistent when nobody is applauding,” he advised young people.