WE have been looking at words as tools of effective leadership.

“Why Are Tools Important?

A tool is referred to as an essential piece of equipment.

We use tools to complete home repairs, vehicle repairs, construction, and gardening. Hence, tools prove to be highly important.

Here are the key benefits of using tools:

Tools can help improve our efficiency.

Allows doing work with accuracy.

We can complete our tasks safely.

It requires less time and effort to complete a task when we use tools.” Norbert Juma

An effective leader must know how to use words as tools to achieve his set goals, aims and objectives.

1) He must know what to say – quality content.

His words must have: (1) value (2) accuracy (3) authority (4) relevance.

2) He must know when to talk – timing.

Right content must be at the right time. Right words spoken at the wrong time will be counter-productive.

“Don’t answer the foolish arguments of fools, or you will become as foolish as they are. Be sure to answer the foolish arguments of fools, or they will become wise in their own estimation.” Proverbs 26:4-5 New Living Translation

3) He must know where to talk – location.

The right words must be spoken at the right time in the right place. For example, it is best to appreciate in public and criticize in private.

4) He must know how to talk – approach and strategy.

“There are those who speak rashly, like the piercing of a sword, but the tongue of the wise brings healing.” Proverbs 12:18 Amplified.

“Be careful what you say. You can say something hurtful in ten seconds, but ten years later, the wounds are still there.” Joel Osteen

5) He must know why he is talking – purpose.

Every speech of a leader must be geared towards influence – affecting people’s beliefs and actions to achieve set goals, aims and objectives.

6) He must know who to talk to – target.

A leader must know who to talk to per time. Right words must be spoken at the right time to the right people.

7) An effective leader develops discipline to avoid words with these contents as they tend to diminish the leaders influence: (a) anger (b) shouting (c) abuse (d) defamation (e) gossip (f) falsehood (g) rumours.

“Don’t mix bad words with your bad mood. You’ll have many opportunities to change a mood, but you’ll never get the opportunity to replace the words you spoke.” Unknown

“Words are seeds that do more than blow around. They land in our hearts and not the ground. Be careful what you plant and careful what you say. You might have to eat what you planted one day.” Unknown

CONCLUDED.

