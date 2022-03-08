Womenfolk not yet where they should be ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled Nigerian women on the occasion of International Women’s Day, observing that women are not yet where they should be in different spheres of endeavour.

But he is confident that they can no longer be deprived for too long as according to him, they have consistently demonstrated that they can hold their own in any given field.

In a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) on Tuesday to mark the celebration, which is under the hashtag #Break the Bias, and the theme; Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow, the President said that it is an opportunity to reflect on the vital roles women play in society, homes, governance, the professions, and in all walks of life.

According to the statement, President Buhari observed that “women are not where they should be yet in different spheres of endeavour, but believes that they can no longer be deprived for too long, as they consistently prove that they can hold their own on all fronts, and in all fields.”

He applauded the contributions of women to the current administration as Ministers, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Executive Directors, Executive Secretaries, and many others, noting that they are pulling their weights, and making it impossible for anyone to downplay their essence.

The President rejoiced with women and mothers, around whom the tranquillity of homes and society revolves, praying God to grant them peace, joy and satisfaction, as they celebrate today and always.