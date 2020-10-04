Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said his state would continue to give priority to inclusiveness of women and youths in governance.

He gave the assurance at the weekend in Lokoja while declaring open the Senate Press Corps 2020 Retreat.

Governor Bello disclosed that aside from other sensitive positions, the position of Secretary to the State Government and Head of Service, are currently occupied by women.

Represented by his Deputy, Chief David Edward Onoja, disclosed that towards consolidating on the policy of inclusiveness of women and youth, the state government was working towards setting aside the position of vice-chairman in the 21 local governments for women ahead of the local government elections slated for December 12, 2020.

“The way women are being practically included in governance in Kogi State is the same way youths are also included.

“In doing this, the Executive Governor ensures that nobody up to the age of 50 is appointed as a cabinet member either as Commissioner or Special Advisers cum Assistants.

“This to us in this state aligns with the ‘Not too Young to Run Act of Parliament’ put in place during the 8th National Assembly.

“The test of leadership as being demonstrated by Governor Yahaya Bello in the state is not in the number of roads or bridges constructed but the ability to balance diverse interests.”

He maintained that in the last four and half years of the present administration, out of the 29 years of Kogi’s Statehood, “Governor Bello, practically signifies a new direction in all spheres of development.

“In terms of infrastructure, it is not in any way one sided, as required projects are being executed across the three Senatorial Districts like the Rice Mill in Ejiba town in Kogi West, series of road projects in Kogi East and Central etc.

“The most striking aspect of Yahaya Bello-led administration is the broken of jinx of disunity among the various peoples of the state, as no group of people is marginalised in any way in terms of appointments into government positions or projects execution.”

He noted that in line with the spirit of oneness and unity, Governor Yahaya Bello-led administration has built a Chapel in the Government House since a Mosque has long been provided for government operatives who are Muslims.

“There is no better way of promoting unity and oneness among peoples with diversities in religion, culture, language etc, that what Governor Yahaya Bello did with the provision of a Chapel at the Government House after 28 years of the non-existence of such.

“It is a commendable feat, more so, being a Muslim.”

To guarantee security of lives and property in the Confluence State, the deputy governor recalled that his principal confronted the menace of kidnapping, frontally and “he has taken the state out of the woods as there is hardly any case of kidnapping in the state anymore as against 25 cases recorded on monthly basis in the past.

“Armed bandits attempted to make the state another theatre of operation as unfortunately being experienced in some states in the North West and part of North Central, but the proactive measures taken by the State Government, made them relocate immediately,” he said.

