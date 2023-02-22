Some women and youths in Enugu State have presented inclusive representation, functional security infrastructure, and jobs as their priority expectations from the next governor of Enugu State.

The demands were documented in ‘Good Governance banners’ and delivered to the top candidates in the state’s governorship race as part of The Signpost Project, an initiative of TechHerNG, a community of learning, support, and collaboration for women.

Project Lead, Achenyo Ochijenu, speaking on the Signpost Project at a press conference, emphasised the critical role women and youth play in shaping the future of communities and the nation.

She described the project as specifically listening to women to understand their voting patterns, the challenges they have with exercising their franchise as citizens, and their expectations of the next governor of the state.

The Signpost Project, launched with support from the MacArthur Foundation through the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), began in Enugu in 2022 by engaging young women and youth at different fora, documenting their challenges, and creating the good governance banner.

“We went to the markets, we went to universities, we listened to civil society, we listened to youths speak about the Enugu of their dreams. We did all these to build and invest in the elections, for our young women and youths to get involved in elections but beyond that, continue to demand accountability and excellence from their leaders,” Ms Ochijenu said.

The young women and youths listed water, steady salary payments, security, quality education, access to opportunities and jobs, and protection of women and girls from sexual and gender-based violence as priortiy areas for the incoming government.

They lamented the ASUU strike, disruptions caused by insecurity and the sit-at-home order, inflation, and the absence of pipe-borne water in the state.

Several respondents said they recognised the importance of participating in civic processes via engagement with the Signpost Project and pledged the continued exercise of their franchise.

