The Centre for Support of Women in Unpaid and Informal Employment in Nigeria (WIIEN) has advocated an inclusive working environment and government support for Nigerian women

Members of the women’s trade group made this charge on Thursday in Ibadan during the inauguration of the centre and the maiden edition of their annual conference.

In her address, the Executive Director of the centre, Mrs Alaba Ehindero, lamented the challenges and struggles women and families in the informal work sector − without social protection and employment rights − go through to make ends meet.

She stated that the mission of the centre is to reduce gender gaps in the work of women through human capital development and the realisation of the three human capital thematic areas in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, 4, and 8.

She added that, since 2020, their “programmes include labour force participation, health, and education.”

The Oyo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Kafilat Olayiwola, represented by Ibironke Igeyin, stated that everybody cannot be in the office or work in a formal setting, but that in any setting women find themselves they should strive to break barriers that try to hinder their progress.

Igeyin was optimistic that in the future women will occupy more political offices, and possess courage that cannot be dimpled and voices that cannot be shut down.

Mrs Olayemi Olainka of the National Directorate of Employment, Oyo State, represented by Mrs Olayinka Steve-Ogundipo, said they are happy to partner with WIIEN. She also said that NDE has been helping the government train people, especially women, and empowering them through loans.

She stated that she sees the centre training women to be CEOs, leaders and businesswomen, adding that when you train a woman, you train a nation.

“We are passionate about women,” Steve-Ogundipo said. “We want to help them stand on their own and to be able to support themselves, families, and spouses.”

The Coordinator of the Women’s Research and Documentation Center (WORDOC) of the Institute of African Studies, University of Ibadan, Dr Sharon Omotoso, represented by Mrs Esther Ololajulo, demanded public support for women in the informal work sector, stating that there is dignity in labour.





Ololajulo said 93 per cent of the economy is made up of informal workers, and out of the 93 per cent, about 90 per cent are women. In light of this, she further said that WORDOC will partner with WIIEN in the area of women inclusion.

Lawyer and women rights activist, Olusayo Adeleye, made a presentation titled ‘Shattering stereotype: Creating an inclusive environment for women’s work in Nigeria’.

Adeleye stressed that there cannot be inclusion without diversity, and enjoined the women to prepare themselves for any work, office, or position they aspire for.

The Group Head, Human Resource, Capitalfield Investment Group, John Oluremi, gave a talk titled ‘Gender, diversity and inclusion in the workplace: The ILO standards’. Oluremi stressed that diversity and inclusion start with the individual.

He advised women not only to join an organisation, but to also put themselves in the mainstream and prepare themselves for the tasks required for the job.

In the course of the event, Mrs Ehindero officially unveiled the logo and mission of the centre and inaugurated the local, state, and national coordinators of the centre.

Present at the event were members of the Ibadan Development Centre, Arise and Win Project, Office of the Human Capital Development, physically challenged persons, etc.

