Women told to caution their husbands, children against vote buying

Wife of the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), in Oyo State, Ruth Popoola, on Sunday appealed to women in the country to caution their children and husbands to shun any political party engaging in vote buying in 2023 general elections.

She urged every woman in the country to go out and encourage their families to get their permanent voters card in electing credible candidates for elective offices in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking during her consultation visit to an Islamic group, Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT) in Ibadan, the wife of the governorship candidate said; “I am begging women that have carried pregnancy for nine months and have given birth to a child should join us to secure Nigeria.”

She further said; “Now for those women that believe in vote buying, I am begging them not to sell the future of their children again. They have to talk to their husbands and children too to shun vote buying. Nigeria is going through a critical time at the moment. There was a jail break in Abuja last week where many criminals escaped.

“In Lugbe, Abuja, robbers entered a big compound and everyone in the compound were robbed. That is the news we are hearing across the country. You cannot sleep in any part of the country with two eyes closed. You cannot sleep without having night guard. That is the narrative our party want to change. That is the situation we do not want to hear. Therefore I am calling on women that are my sisters and friends across the country.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“I am begging women that have carried pregnancy for nine months and have given birth to a child should join us to secure Nigeria. We need a new Nigeria. We need a Nigeria today that will restore the glory of the county. We need to visit embassies to see how our children are trooping out of the country to become refugee in another land.

” Every woman in this country should get their voter’s card and ensure we salvage this country.”

The state Zonal Chairman of NASFAT, Alh. Bayo Azeez called on the wife of the candidate of the party to associate herself with the Muslim society in the state.