Women to protest over non-passage of gender equality bill on Tuesday

The non-passage of the Gender Equality Bill by the National Assembly has stirred up controversy among womenfolk nationwide.

The bill which is aimed at giving women equal chances in elective and non-elective positions has suffered a serious setback at the National Assembly.

Tribune Online reliably gathered that women groups nationwide are now mobilizing their members for what they described as the mother of all protest at the National Assembly complex on Tuesday.

The protest is aimed at condemning the decision of the National Assembly on the gender equality bill.

Some of the women who preferred conditions of anonymity stressed the need for women to be given equal chances like their men counterparts.

According to them, we are being used as tissue paper by men to achieve their political ambitions.

Numerically, we are more in numbers but this has not translated to our victory in any election as we are being muscled out by men.

The initiator of the gender equality bill meant well for women in the Country but fellow legislators are seeing us as a threat.

We are not going to be violent in pressing home our demand. What we are saying is that National Assembly should revisit the bill.

When you take a look at what is going on in our states, the majority of them are paying lip service to 35% of women in affirmative action.

We can no longer play a second fiddle. We are all citizens of this Country. It is not about gender but delivering of quality.

