Women to manage N8m poultry farms to be constructed in all Kano LGs

Arrangements have been completed to construct poultry farms worth over N8 million each in all local government areas of Kano State where no fewer than 4,574 women will be engaged to manage them as part of an empowerment programme.

The national president, Agricultural Mechanisation Cooperative Society of Nigeria (NAMCON), Dr Aliyu Muhammad Waziri, disclosed this on Tuesday in Kano during the distribution of certificates to women who have passed various trainings in respect of the establishment of the poultry farms.

He added that the gesture will indirectly reduce the economic burden of beneficiary women as well as afford them the opportunity to earn N150,000 every six weeks.

According to him, the selected women will only provide a piece of land while 1,000 birds, feeding, and medical facilities will be provided by NAMCON.

He stated that the work of these women (who are farm owners) is just to take care of the birds for a period of six weeks after which the birds will be taken from them and be given N150,000.

Two poultry attendants who will assist the farm owner will be paid N50,000 at the end of six weeks.

Dr Waziri further disclosed that the gesture is part of the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to empower women.

Speaking in the same vein, Head of ICT, NAMCON, Mr Enejo Peter, disclosed that the arrangement to manage the farm covers a period of three years, adding that the contract can also be renewed or the farm owner can decide to manage the farm independently.

He also added that the women will be provided with veterinary doctors and scientists who help them take care of the farm and that the organisation has markets where the birds will be sold.

Mr Peter said there will be coordinators for each local government area whose jobs will be to visit the farm and listen to complaints and challenges of the farm owners and either forward such complaints to zonal coordinators or to Abuja, the headquarter of the organisation for proper attention.