Women take over top five leadership positions in UNIJOS

In a stunning turn of events, the University of Jos is now the only institution in Nigeria to have five principal leadership positions held by women.

Apart from Professor Patricia Lar, who was appointed Vice-Chancellor of the university last week, Senator Grace Folashade Bent serves as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council.

Others include Dr Rejoice Songden, Registrar and Secretary to Council and Senate; Mrs Victoria Mangut Mankilik, Bursar; and Professor Victoria Ladi Lawal, University Librarian.

A senior lecturer at the university, who preferred to remain anonymous, stated that it was purely coincidental, not planned or deliberate, and that the four of them had proven themselves in their chosen fields and demonstrated overall competence.

“Professor Patricia Lar served as acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja during a critical period and performed admirably; the other three are equally experienced administrators known for their integrity and dedication to their duties” he said.

Professor Lar’s appointment as the 11th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university was free of animosity or acrimony.