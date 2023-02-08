By YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE

Google has put in place Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders Africa Program, to empower and support women founders on the African continent by providing resources and opportunities for them to scale their startups and address African problems.

The programme is for women founders who are building tech startups in Africa and condition for acceptance includes having a working product or service, a viable business model as well as having a working team

Applications for the inaugural programme which has as part of its process a written application and an interview with the programme team, is open and eligible applicants are expected to apply through the program website with the domain address: g.co/acceleratorafrica before the deadline fixed for February 20, 2023.

The programme which will take a period of 12 weeks which includes one bootcamp per month, will commence in March 2023 and be held in a hybrid style of online and in-person sessions.

Selected participants will receive access to Google’s products, mentoring from industry experts, resources, tools, and technology, as well as networking opportunities and connections with investors to support the growth of their startups.

Speaking on the modalities of the programme, head of Startup Ecosystem, Africa at Google, Folarin Aiyegbusi, said: “We are excited about the open call for applications for our three-month accelerator programme, specifically tailored to address the unique challenges faced by women founders in Africa. We believe that investing in women founders in Africa is critical for economic empowerment that will enable the creation of jobs for the growing African youth population.

“African female founders face challenges in their entrepreneurial pursuits, including limited access to funding. Despite these challenges, women make up a significant portion of African entrepreneurs, with 58% of businesses in Africa being owned by women.

“Elevating the participation and leadership of women in the entrepreneurship ecosystem is crucial for promoting gender equality and driving economic growth in Africa. Investing in women-led startups is a key step towards achieving this goal, and Google’s commitment to these goals is reflected in the launch of the Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders Africa Programme,” Aiyegbusi added.

Also speaking, Akua Nyame-Mensah, a mentor for the programme said, “It’s an honour to be a mentor in the inaugural Google for Startups Accelerator Programme for Women Founders. As part of supporting the next generation of leaders in Africa, this program offers women an opportunity to grow their networks and the accountability to achieve their professional goals. The focus on mentorship will be invaluable. Participants will benefit and grow from the exchange of ideas and experiences.”

The Google for Startups Accelerator Women Founders Africa Programme is an extension of the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programme established in 2017, reflecting Google’s dedication to supporting startups and addressing the unique challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in Africa.





The women founders will be mentored by industry experts who will provide guidance and support to the selected participants throughout the programme. They will be instrumental in helping the startups achieve their full potential and create a positive impact on their communities.

