Damilola Akin-Akinwale is a tech specialist with a passion for entrepreneurship. She manages NIIT Ibadan, a global skills talent development corporation that focuses on Information Technology as well as Ìdí Àrò Kitchen and Catering Services. In this interview with YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE, she speaks on women participation in politics, radical feminism and women having streams of income among other issues.

Do you think there’s a restriction on women in the professional circle in Nigeria?

Legally, there are no restrictions on women in the professional circle in Nigeria. However, like many other countries, Nigeria has a history of gender-based discrimination and cultural biases, which impact women’s access to education, employment opportunities, and promotions in certain industries. In some cases, there are implicit biases that affect women’s professional growth or barriers to entry, such as cultural norms or limited opportunities for training and networking.

What’s your opinion about women in politics?

Nigeria has made some progress in advancing women’s participation in politics in recent years, but there is still a long way to go. Women make up about 6% of the Nigerian National Assembly, which is far below the global average of 25%. There are also very few women in leadership positions in political parties. There are several barriers to women’s participation in politics in Nigeria, including cultural and social norms, limited access to education and resources, and gender-based violence and discrimination. To address these challenges, there have been efforts to increase women’s political participation, such as through gender quotas and affirmative action policies. While there have been some positive developments, there is still much work to be done to ensure that women in Nigeria have equal opportunities to participate in politics and decision-making.

Are women treated fairly in Nigerian politics?

Though there have been improvements in how women are treated, I do not feel we receive absolutely fair treatment in Nigerian politics. It has gotten better over the years and can only improve.





What are your thoughts on women having streams of income?

Having multiple streams of income is a very smart financial strategy for anyone, regardless of gender. By diversifying our sources of income, we can reduce our financial vulnerability and increase our financial stability. For us as women, it renders greater flexibility. In a situation where one source of income is disrupted, we have other sources to fall back on. It also means that we are able to generate income from our passions and other interests, which gives a sense of fulfillment.

How can women prove their worth to be seen beyond cheer leaders and sex objects?

It is unfortunate that in 2023, women are still sometimes reduced to stereotypes such as cheerleaders and sex objects. I feel like women can focus on developing skills and talents that showcase expertise and knowledge that would set them apart in any area of interest. We should support one another and speak up for ourselves at every given opportunity. We should always challenge stereotypes!

What do you think about the feminism preached on social media which seems to border on extremism?

The radical feminism that is preached on social media these days is compeer to extremism if you ask me. I believe that males and females are not the same. We are wired differently and as such, we do not have the same qualities and or responsibilities. For domestic chores which many people make a fuss about, I believe humans should be able to live independently, regardless of what you have to do around the house. At the workplace, humans should be given equal rights and opportunities. Also at workplaces, men should endeavour not to expect women to accord them with the kind of respect their wives give them at home or carry out some tasks just because they are women. Being the head of the home ends at the gate of your house.

Can women be good leaders?

Definitely! Overtime, women have shown that they can lead with intelligence, compassion, and strength. Rather than judge based on social constructs, it is only proper to pick leaders based on merits, capabilities and competence. Gender does not determine a person’s ability to lead.

It is said that some men do not want their wives to have a voice, what can such women do to avoid suppression without jeopardizing their home?

It is unfortunate that some men may not want their wives to have a voice. It is important for women to stand up for their values and beliefs. Communication is key in any relationship. It is important for both partners to respect each other’s opinions and perspectives. If a woman feels like her voice is being suppressed in her home, she could try having an open and honest conversation with her partner, expressing her feelings and concerns. It will also be helpful for her to seek support and guidance from God, family members and or a therapist

How can women deal with bullying on social media without losing their integrity?

As a woman who has been bullied on social media a couple of times, I would tell anyone to ignore. In some situations when you feel the need to answer, choose to respond in a calm and respectful way, without stooping to the level of the people harassing you. Do not allow anyone stain your white. Responding with kindness and understanding will always de-escalate the situation and make the bullies feel silly.

