‘Women serve as strong tools and resources in nation-building’

Muhammadraji Nanahanatu is a final year student of the University of Ilorin. In this interview by YUSUF ABDULKADIR, she talks about her campaign for a paradigm shift for women, her interest in politics and how ready she thinks young ladies are to break barriers. Excerpts:

How was growing up for you, was politics part of your Career goal?

Growing up wasn’t all that rosy but I am grateful to the Almighty Allah for his mercies so far. I come from a family of five, I have two younger ones. I am the first child and everyone knows the responsibilities that come with being a first child. So yes, I grew up in a struggling environment which made me hardworking and industrious. It made me resilient to do better even in my studies because I want my parents to live a better life.

As regards politics, I will like to make a little conceptualization of the word politics. According to Wikipedia politics is a set of activities that are associated with making decisions in groups or other forms of power relations among individuals. So, I would say yes politics has always been a part of me. Also, when I was in junior school, my colleagues and teachers nicknamed me “Senator Nana” because I had this leadership charisma and prospects. People still call me that to date. As young as I was, even as a child, I motivated people around me. I was sometimes elected as a group leader and took roles that involved making decisions on behalf of people. I became the first president of all the girls at my school, Government science secondary school (GSS), Maitama, Abuja. I also served as the vice president of Junior Achievers of the school and had many other remarkable achievements I was given opportunities to serve and represent.

You are currently fronting a campaign on women’s involvement in politics which you tagged ‘A call for a paradigm shift’. What is it about and how realistic do you think that shift is in the Nigerian political structure?

Aside from the fact that women make up more than half the world’s population, they also serve as strong tools and resources in nation-building. Just like it is known that the 5th goal of the SDGs is to promote gender equality and empower women, but the progress of this goal has been slower than any other goal of the SDGs.

However, it is the key to achieving and improving the other goals. It is high time we amplify our voices to desist from all forms of the archaic paradigm we harbor and work together diligently for a better Nigeria. Hence the discussion: A call for a paradigm shift.

In Nigeria, we practice democracy which is the government of the people, by the people, and for the people. It would be unwise to sideline any gender in the pursuit of a functional nation. I believe there should be no segregation in real democracy. This is why I am optimistic that slowly but surely there shall be a paradigm shift.

Do you think young women are ready to break barriers that hinder them from reaching their potential?

The answer to this question is dependent on the woman herself. Is she ready for the task, does she have what it takes? The fact that she is a lady doesn’t mean she is ready. However, when we identify ladies who have the capacity and the vision, we should encourage them at all times. The same goes for the men too. Also, there might be ladies out there that have what it takes but they might be scared of doing the unusual. In this type of situation, she needs encouragement, especially from the female folks. Let us start to encourage one another to grow.

Is there anyone you are looking up to as a role model in the political space or, as we know it here: a godfather?

I don’t believe in the politics of godfathers but of course, I admire great leaders who stand by the truth and show commendable leadership traits and characteristics. Learning from them gives me great delight and the drive to want to do better and be better. One of them whom I admire is Miss Titilope Anifowoshe, Legal Eagle C.E.O. Eagle’s Foundation for Humanity, she is someone I admire and learn from. Other legacies I emulate are from the likes of the iconic Okonjo Iweala, Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther king, and so on.

What advice do you have for young ladies out there, especially those nurturing political ambitions?

My advice to all aspiring young ladies out there is to always believe in themselves and not doubt how far they could go if they do. Another thing is don’t let anyone discourage you and I am not saying you shouldn’t listen to people but if you feel you’re passionate about it, then go for it. At the end of the day, it’s either you win or you learn. If the dream doesn’t scare you, then it isn’t big enough. So go for it and don’t give up. You never know what might happen.