Women representation: Tinubu urged to promote more gender balancing

The AJU Morgan Elumelu Foundation, a gender advocacy group, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to include more women in his government, particularly in elective, appointive positions.

The foundation, an organisation dedicated to empowering women and promoting gender equality across Nigeria for over 16 years also called on the government to enact and enforce laws that eliminate gender-based discrimination and violence, ensuring every woman can play active roles in the society safely and confidently.

Founder and Executive Director of the Foundation, Ambassador AJU Elumelu, in an open letter to President Tinubu and the National Assembly, with the title, “A Clarion Call for Women’s Rights and Empowerment in Nigeria”, also called on political parties, civil society, and private entities to prioritize women’s empowerment as well as create safe spaces for women to foster an environment free from harassment, where women can thrive in political and professional settings.

The letter read in parts; “Through our initiative, “Women for 35%: Her Voice, Her Vote,” we aim to advocate for the implementation of the 35% affirmative action, which underscores the critical need for women’s representation in both political and leadership positions across all sectors of governance. Since its inception in 2006 on April Court Day, the commitment to gender equality has been recognised, yet we find ourselves entrenched in a reality that demands our immediate attention and action.

“It is disheartening to note that, as it stands, the Nigerian National Assembly consists of just 4 women out of 109 Senators, amounting to only 3.67%, and 13 women out of 360 Members in the House of Representatives, representing a mere 3.61% of our legislative body. These figures reflect a minimal representation of women in vital political positions that influence the direction of our society. Despite their unwavering support during campaigns, women are frequently sidelined and deprived of the chance to lead and contribute fully to our democratic processes.

“Our nation continues to face systemic barriers that significantly hinder women’s participation in political leadership and decision-making. These include cultural stigmas, limited resources, and inadequate protective measures against harassment. We must confront these challenges with urgency, advocating for:

“Robust Legal Protections: We urgently call on the Nigerian government to enact and enforce laws that eliminate gender-based discrimination and violence, ensuring every woman can participate in society safely and confidently.

“Implementation of Affirmative Action: We implore your esteemed offices to demonstrate unwavering commitment to the actualization of the 35% affirmative action policy, advocating for women’s representation in both elected and appointed offices.

“Creating Safe Spaces for Women: Initiatives must be introduced at both micro and macro levels to foster an environment free from harassment, where women can thrive in political and professional settings. Education and community programs should promote respect and equality, challenging existing cultural norms that marginalize women.

“Engagement and Empowerment: Political parties, civil society, and private entities must prioritize women’s empowerment as a critical agenda, ensuring resources are allocated to mentorship programs, training workshops, and awareness campaigns that encourage women to pursue and secure leadership opportunities.

“As leaders and fellow citizens, we must rise together to shift our national narrative. We must break the glass ceilings that have long obstructed women’s pathways to leadership, enabling them to contribute significantly to our governance and public life.

“The statistics speak for themselves: Women possess informed, diverse perspectives that drive innovative solutions and foster inclusive development. Embracing this change will generate a ripple effect that uplifts communities, supports families, and transforms our economy.”