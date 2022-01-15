Women protest half naked over insecurity in Ondo

Women from four local government areas of Akokoland in the Northern senatorial district of Ondo state, on Saturday, protested half naked over the spate of insecurity in the area.

The women in their hundreds trapped out in the early hour of Saturday morning, converged on the Akungba Akoko junction and walked peacefully half naked to Oka Akoko, Akungba, Ikare-Akoko and some other towns within the area.

Armed with placards of various inscriptions and brooms, the protesters called on the security agents and the state government to come to the rescue of the area from the attack of the bandits.

The protesters said they decided to protest over the continued insecurity in the area, said the protest became necessary following the recent kidnap of some teachers by some bandits in Auga Akoko.

They also frowned over the killing of a police officer by unknown gunmen at Oka Akoko last week and the attack of 17 travellers on Ifira Akoko-Isua Akoko road by armed robbers among others.

While addressing the protesting women, the Chairman of the Akoko Divisional Traditional Council and monarch of Oka Akoko Oba Yusuf Adeleye, said the security challenges facing the country, Ondo State and Akokoland will soon become a thing of the past.

He said the leaders from the area have been trying to employ communal and traditional efforts to ensure the insecurity in the area becomes a thing of the past.

The monarch appealed to various communities in Akokoland to “form vigilante groups while local hunters should be encouraged to compliment the efforts of regular security agencies.”

He however commended the efforts of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for putting Amotekun corps in place to join forces with the existing security apparatus in combination the menace.

