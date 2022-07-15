Women must be encouraged to endure in leadership ambitions ― AFF

In spite of the present turn in Nigerian politics, women have been urged to endure in leadership ambitions to re-affirm their capabilities as equally endowed social actors who are not intellectually subordinate in any way in order to stimulate public conversation on the need for gender parity in the access to power.

This call was made by the Akin Fadeyi Foundation through its Executive Director, Akin Fadeyi, who said Nigeria has never been in lack of high quality women who can play major progressive roles in politics but are hindered by a number of the factors that have skewed the system against women from earlier times.

He made this known while speaking on the launch “What Women Can Do” competition; a project that is expected to prise open the vast untapped potentials of women as very significant social actors in Nigeria and stimulate a gender inclusive leadership conversation across the cyberspace.

According to him, “What women can do project will speak on how leadership would be a lot more impactful when women are empowered to act as equal stakeholders in national development, adding that the ultimate objective of this programme is to unearth the huge possibilities that remain unleashed in the country with the loud absence of the participation of women in the public space especially after the just concluded party primaries.”

He said “It is also an affirmation of the Gender Equality and Social Inclusion programme thrust of our funders, the MacAuthur Foundation, adding that the AFF is poised to sponsor a competition amongst the female folk, where they would speak to their competences and what they are capable of doing and will do different when they take on the reins of leadership and occupy impactful positions of public decision-making.

“More recently, this has been buttressed by the patriarchal configuration of institutions and systems that have set up unreasonable standards that delimit the access and participation of women in the consequential public space. This was more recently evident in the influence of money on our political process, making it difficult for women to get involved without serious sponsors, which is certainly hard to come by as an altruistic proposition,” he explained.

He reiterated that “AFF is motivated by the understanding that while Nigeria has never been in lack of high quality women who can play major progressive roles in politics, a number of the factors have skewed the system against women from earlier times and these not only include pervasive norms and cultural beliefs that emphasis the subordinate position and roles of women in society.

He explained that out of the competitors who will make leadership pitches and speak to any topic of interest from agriculture to education, healthcare, power generation, science and innovation, ten finalists will be selected and the top five finalists will be rewarded with different gifts on basis of the strength, innovation, uniqueness and acceptability of their pitches while the other set of five finalists will be given consolation prizes.

Also, as the Nigerian general elections are just around the corner and some of the persistent concerns of citizens remain issues pertaining to the freeness and fairness of the polls, particularly with the potential participation of a huge youth and digitally savvy demographic, the Akin Fadeyi Foundation (AFF) is prepared to deepen its work on political and social accountability, as it gets ready to deploy its FlagIt app for election observation, monitoring and reporting.

The app is set to offer a very critical tool for evidence gathering, while monitoring and observing, and for documentation to assist in election and post-election accountability.

