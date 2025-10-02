Women key to raising righteous Ummah —Ahmadiyya leader

Nigerian Muslim women have been challenged to rise as ambassadors of faith, peace, and moral guidance, especially for the younger generation.

National President of Lajna Imaillah Nigeria, the women’s wing of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, Hajiya Taofeeqah Fagbolade, gave the charge during the 46th annual convention of the body, which took place at Victory College in Ikare Akoko, Ondo State.

At least 4,000 women from various regions across Nigeria attended the three-day spiritual and educational gathering, themed ‘Fauzan Azeema… A Great Success’.

The convention featured speeches, lectures, workshops, peace walk, sports competitions and interactive sessions focused on personal development, faith and community leadership.

In her remarks, Fagbolade reminded women of their unique roles in shaping a righteous and progressive society.

“My dear sisters, every journey towards greatness requires commitment, sacrifice and unity.

“We are now living in times where confusion is dressed as truth and distraction is disguised as progress. But as believing women, we are not lost, because we have guidance,” she said.

While referencing the Qur’an and the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad, Fagbolade stressed that Muslim women are not on the sidelines of Islamic progress but are key drivers of transformation within the Ummah.

“As women – mothers, daughters, wives, teachers, professionals and leaders – our contributions are central to the Ummah’s journey.

“Our voices matter. Our character matters. Our example matters,” she declared.

She emphasised the impact of raising righteous children and seeking knowledge as pathways to building a stronger Muslim community.

The national president also encouraged the women to prioritise faith, modesty and sincerity over worldly distractions and urged attendees to return to their communities with renewed purpose.

“When we choose modesty over popularity, truth over trends, faith over fear, we are walking the path of Fauzan Azeema, the path towards victory, triumph and absolute success.

“Let’s return to our homes and communities as ambassadors of peace and purpose. Let us invest in learning our deen more deeply and support one another through life’s tests and triumphs,” she said.

In her contribution, regional leader, Hajiya Muibat Taiwo Abdulrazaq, highlighted the virtue of obedience to Allah and His Messenger.

“Obedience is particularly relevant in today’s world where we are constantly faced with challenges and temptations.

“By reflecting on the Qur’an and the Sunnah, we gain a deeper understanding of what it means to live in submission to Allah,” she said.

